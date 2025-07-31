These Bay Area seniors aren't letting their age stop them from playing ball: Meet the Pioneers

The Brief The Pioneers, a 65 and over baseball team based in the North Bay, consist of 26 men who gather at Krusi Park in Alameda to play the sport they enjoy. The Pioneers compete against four other 65 and up teams in the Bay Area and have the chance to go to the Senior Baseball World Series in Arizona.



The Pioneers, a 65 and over baseball team based in the North Bay, are not letting aging keep them from what they love: baseball.

This baseball team consists of 26 men who gather at Krusi Park in Alameda to play the sport they enjoy.

The team is a part of the nationwide Mens Senior Baseball League, which has more than 40,000 players.

The Pioneers compete against four other 65 and up teams in the Bay Area and have the chance to go to the Senior Baseball World Series in Arizona.

"Yesterday, I had two hits and three RBIs. I'm not going to sit down. I had to limp to first base, but I got there," second and third base pitcher Rich Mangini said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ One of the players stands at the bat.

There are tryouts and a draft pick for this team.

Almost everyone on the team started playing T-ball at a young age.

None of the players thought they would be playing five or more decades later.

"We're all in pretty good shape. No one is thinking about the end of the line. We're thinking about our next practice and next game," Nick Marnell, the Pioneers' manager, said.

The players prepare just as they did in their prime.

Mike McKeever is getting ready to taking the mount – something he's done for the better part of the last 75 years.

"What do you get out of this? You have to do it as hard and as well as you can. It's a constant move forward of what you're doing," the 84-year-old said.

Now in their 60s, 70s and 80s, everyone knows that playing baseball is not guaranteed. While the game hasn't changed, their minds, bodies and what they take from the game has.