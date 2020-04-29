Bay Area shelter-in-place modifications expected; some orders could be relaxed

Shelter-in-place orders will remain in effect through the month of May in most Bay Area counties, but health officers in several counties say they're going to relax some parts of the order in the next couple weeks.

It's unclear at this point which parts of the order will be relaxed.

County health officers have been cautious about release any specific details. More is expected on Wednesday at noon.

County public health officers in Marin, Contra Costa and San Francisco have hinted at this, publicly.

On Tuesday, Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis said that the plan is to "extend" the shelter-in-place orders, "but with some modifications."

He added: "We know that there are some activities that are lower risk, like going outdoors. That's being taken into account in the next shelter-in-place order."

Willis said there are 224 cases of COVID-19 in Marin County and there have been 12 deaths.

He said residents have successfully flattened the curve of coronavirus cases over the past two months, and that's why they can afford to relax some things.

Contra Costa County's health officer told supervisors that on Wednesday they will also be announcing some modifications to the existing shelter-in-place order.

And in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed is expected to make an announcement on this topic at 1 p.m.

It's expected that Bay Area counties will be part of this announcement as well.

