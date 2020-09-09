Expand / Collapse search

Bay Area Spare the Air Alert to last through Friday

Bay City News

Orange glow unsettles the Bay Area

KTVU's Mark Tamayo examines what is happening in the atmosphere to create the darkened skies visible around the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) - Spare the Air alerts banning wood burning will be in effect through at least Friday in the Bay Area as thick smoke from wildfires has enveloped the region and created orange hazy skies, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

There have now been 25 straight days in which the air district has issued the alerts, which ban the burning of wood and other solid fuels both indoors and outdoors, following lightning strikes that sparked wildfires around Northern California in mid-August.

Bay Area sets record with 22nd consecutive Spare the Air day

The poor air quality for the majority of the Bay Area has persisted with 22 consecutive Spare the Air days. The smoky skies are highly visible and many say it's been difficult to breathe.

The air quality became even more of a topic of conversation in the Bay Area Wednesday morning as thick smoke from the fires scattered blue light from the sun, allowing only yellow-orange-red light to reach the surface and creating the dark, orange sky during daytime. 

Most of the smoke is aloft, but may come down to the ground level as weather conditions change, so the air district is encouraging people to stay indoors when they smell smoke. "

As this morning's eerily dark and orange skies demonstrate, smoke from the many fires that continue to burn throughout the Bay Area and other parts of California are continuing to impact the region," air district executive officer Jack Broadbent said in a statement.