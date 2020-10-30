Bay Area sports stadiums open for in-person early voting

article

With Election Day just four days away, every county in California will have at least one, in-person early voting center open this weekend.

Sports arenas, like the Chase Center in San Francisco, the Oakland Coliseum and Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara have become popular places to securely drop off mail-in ballots, or vote in person. All will have drop boxes.

These early voting sites will be open on Saturday through Election Day on Nov. 3.

If you mail in your ballot, it must be postmarked by Nov. 3 to be counted.

But election officials advise that just to be sure your ballot arrives in time it's best to just drop off your ballot in person at this late date.

(NOTE: The Chase Center will only be a drop-off site, not a polling place. The Warriors old practice facility at 1011 Broadway in Oakland will be a polling place and drop-off site, and so will the Santa Cruz Warriors Kaiser arena in Santa Cruz at 140 Front Street.)