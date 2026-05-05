Bay Area weather: Hot weather moving in after the rain

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The Brief Temps will heat up Wednesday to the 80s and 90s. Mother's Day will be hot. The pattern will continue to next week.



After a cool, unsettled start to the week, the weather pattern will change dramatically this week.

A building area of high pressure will lead to warmer temperatures beginning Wednesday. The real heat of interest moves this weekend.

By Mother's Day on Sunday, temps will return to the 80s and 90s.

In fact, temperatures will be between 12 and 22 degrees above normal, which also means that dry, northerly winds cold boost the fire danger across parts of the state.

While coastal areas will provide relief with clear conditions, the public should always be looking out for rip currents and sneaker waves.

This hot pattern will continue into early next week.

By Monday, parts of the Central Valley could approach the upper 90s. Modesto may hit 100 degrees.