Bay Area weather: Is it summer already?

Temperatures across the San Francisco Bay Area will remain near to slightly above normal on Tuesday before a longer stretch of warm weather begins midweek, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said an extended period of above-normal temperatures is expected to start Wednesday and continue through the weekend.

Tuesday will be in the 70s, but will climb to the mid-80s by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. There's no rain in the immediate forecast.

"This might catch you off guard," KTVU meteorologist Rosemary Orozco said.

The warming trend is expected to continue into next week across much of the Bay Area and Central Coast.