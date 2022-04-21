Bay Area weather: Rain, lightning, thunder and even hail

The Bay Area is seeing its share of weather on Thursday with rain, lightning, thunder and possibly even hail in the forecast.

In Burlingame, for example, the rain was pounding down on the freeway early in the morning and standing water was pounding on US 101.

Heavy downpours were also spotted in the North Bay with significant showers pelting Orinda and Walnut Creek. The rest of the Bay Area was also experiencing light to moderate precipitation, according to KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales.

"There's lots of activity this morning," she said.

Later in the morning, stronger systems were expected in the South Bay and the Central Valley.

The wet weather should continue through Friday morning, at least through 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning through that time period as scientists expect at least 30 inches of snow to fall.

There's also a beach hazard alert from Thursday to Saturday, as 18-foot swells are possible.

Thursday's temperatures will hover in the 60s.