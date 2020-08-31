Bay Area wildfires: Latest on CZU, SCU, LNU, and Woodward fires

The Bay Area has been devastated by several major wildfires around the region, from the Santa Cruz mountains to Lake Berryessa.

Cal Fire said many of them were sparked by a "lightning siege" or dry lightning strikes that started on Aug. 15. The fires have become some of the largest in California history.

The wildfires have been blamed for multiple deaths, the destruction of hundreds of homes, and an extended period of unhealthy air in many parts of the Bay Area.

Thousands of residents who were evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return as fire crews continue to gain ground on the wildfires and containment grows.

Here are the latest details about the size and damage from each blaze:

LNU Lightning Complex

Where: Sonoma, Napa, Solano, and Lake counties

Size: 375,209 acres

Containment: 87%

Injuries: 4 civilians

Fatalities: 3 in Napa County; 2 in Solano County

Structures Destroyed: 1,491

Structures Threatened: 1,350

Structures Damaged: 232

CZU Lightning Complex

Where: Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties

Size: 86,509 acres

Containment: 56%

Injuries: 1 civilian

Fatalities: 1 person

Structures Destroyed: 1,490 in total (of that 925 were homes)

Structures Threatened: 7,647 and approximately 13,000 people evacuated

Structures Damaged: 140

SCU Lightning Complex

Where: Portions of Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties

Size: 396,624 acres

Containment: 82%

Injuries: 2 civilians, 3 first responders

Fatalities: 0 person

Structures Destroyed: 87

Minor structures destroyed: 44

Structures Threatened: 0

Structures Damaged: 37

The LNU, CZU, and SCU wildfires have burned a combined 858,342 acres.