The Brief Antonio De Jesus Ramirez, 36, of San Mateo, was identified as the driver killed in a Bay Bridge crash early Sunday. His Hyundai struck a Caltrans tow truck that had stopped behind a stalled vehicle on westbound Interstate 80, according to the CHP. The Caltrans employee suffered minor injuries, and the stalled vehicle’s driver was not injured.



Authorities have identified a San Mateo man who died after his car struck a Caltrans tow truck on the Bay Bridge over the weekend.

The San Francisco medical examiner identified him as Antonio De Jesus Ramirez, 36.

Tow truck stopped behind stalled vehicle

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol received a report around 12:45 a.m. Sunday of a stalled vehicle blocking the middle lane of westbound Interstate 80 at the Treasure Island off-ramp.

As officers headed to the scene, a Caltrans tow truck arrived with its emergency lights activated and stopped in the lane directly behind the stalled vehicle, according to the CHP.

Shortly afterward, a Hyundai sedan driven by Ramirez struck the back of the tow truck, authorities said.

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Caltrans employee suffered minor injuries

Ramirez died at the scene.

The Caltrans employee was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the stalled vehicle was not injured.