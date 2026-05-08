Bay Bridge dirt bike takeover nets nearly 2 dozen arrests, felony evasion

The Brief Oakland police have confirmed at least 23 arrests following a massive illegal sideshow takeover on the Bay Bridge, which brought cars to a standstill early Sunday evening. Most were cited and released. Two counts of felony evasion have been filed at this point.



Oakland police have confirmed at least 23 arrests following a massive illegal sideshow takeover on the Bay Bridge, which brought cars to a standstill early Sunday evening for roughly an hour.

23 arrests, felony charge

By the numbers:

The number of arrests nearly tripled since Monday, when Oakland's acting chief of police, James Beere, announced nine arrests on the bridge and the seizure of 80 illegal dirt bikes and ATVs.

According to law enforcement, the majority of those detained—19 of the 23 suspects—were cited and released on misdemeanor charges.

However, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office on Thursday announced felony charges against Jose Mendoza, 30, who they say was involved in the takeover.

Prosecutors allege Mendoza drove "recklessly" within the blocked-off section of the bridge at a high speed, while California Highway Patrol officers chased him.

Officers reported that Mendoza drove with willful and wanton disregard for the safety of officers and the public, despite numerous law enforcement personnel being on foot in the immediate area.

Investigators also allege that Mendoza first slowed down but when officers tried to arrest him, he refused commands, tried to get away and then attempted to "strike" an officer during the encounter, the DA said.

He was charged with two counts of felony evasion and one misdemeanor count of battery on a police officer. Mendoza was on felony probation at the time, and the DA said she filed a petition to revoke it.

Someone tried to jump in the bay after an illegal takeover of the Bay Bridge. May 2, 2026 Photo: OPD

Oakland police arrest illegal dirt bike and ATV riders who took over the Bay Bridge. May 2, 2026 Photo: OPD