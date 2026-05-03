Dirt bike operation shuts down Bay Bridge for an hour before reopening; 60 bikes impounded

The Brief Dirt bike riders shut down the Bay Bridge, stranding commuters in traffic for more than an hour. Riders moved from westbound to eastbound lanes, abandoned bikes and took off from the scene, with at least two people arrested. About 60 bikes were impounded, one suspect jumped into the bay and was rescued, and no injuries were reported.



A group of dirt bike riders caused chaos on the road, briefly shutting down the Bay Bridge and stranding commuters on the bridge for more than an hour.

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol responded to calls of alleged illegal activities by the dirt bike riders on the westbound side of the bridge a little before 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 3. An hour later, the dirt bike riders made their way to the eastbound lanes toward Oakland.

The chaotic sequence stranded bystanders and drivers in standstill traffic for more than an hour on the bridge.

Eventually, CHP was able to get the riders to clear out, with a large group of the suspects ditching their bikes and taking off on foot.

According to the Oakland Fire Department, one of the alleged bikers jumped into the bay. That person was rescued and arrested for allegedly trying to dodge police. That biker was one of at least two people arrested that evening.

Roughly 60 bikes were impounded following the bridge shutdown, and no injuries were reported.