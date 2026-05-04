Dirt bike takeover of Bay Bridge was chaotic: Police

The Brief Oakland police on Monday said officers arrested a total of nine people and recovered 77 dirt bikes and ATVS stemming from a chaotic scene in the Bay Area, which included an hour-long takeover of the Bay Bridge. Police chief said officers from traffic, air and crime reduction units, as well as officers from Ceasefire, SWAT and the tow detail ended up arresting the nine, Police said more arrests are expected.



Oakland police on Monday said officers arrested a total of nine people and recovered 77 dirt bikes and ATVS stemming from a chaotic scene in the Bay Area, which included an hour-long takeover of the Bay Bridge.

Chaotic takeover

What we know:

Acting Oakland Police Chief James Beere held a news conference, alongside San Francisco police and the California Highway Patrol, where he said that more than 100 officers conducted a planned operation on Sunday about 6 p.m. to take these illegal bikes off the streets.

He said officers from traffic, air and crime reduction units, as well as officers from Ceasefire, SWAT and the tow detail ended up arresting the nine, which included the two promotors of the sideshow-like event, where hundreds of people rode on motorcycles, dirt bikes at ATVs throughout San Leandro, Oakland, Berkeley and San Francisco before riding over the Bay Bridge, where they stopped traffic at dinner hour for weekend commuters.

Beere indicated that officers have been investigating these bikers for two months.

Beere did not identify those who were arrested on sideshow promotion, reckless driving and gun charges. But he did say that he expected more people to be arrested.

"We focused on the people we knew," Beere said. "We were not going to risk safety. We have plenty of evidence to follow up on. We don't need to have a bigger risk."

He also cited various pursuit policies, which don't allow Oakland police to chase people who aren't suspected of violent felonies, adding that OPD has enough evidence to find them later.

Even though Beere said the Bay Bridge was the safest spot to arrest people and recover dozens of vehicles, he described a scene where one of the people dove into the bay – only to be later arrested – and others either fled on their bikes, or ditched their bikes and jumped over fences to get away.

"These takeovers are a regional problem," San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew said.