Bay Bridge sideshow arrest leads to recovery of $20,000 in stolen merchandise

A three-month-long investigation by the California Highway Patrol of an illegal sideshow led to the discovery of nearly $20,000 in stolen merchandise.

On Wednesday, at approximately 7 a.m., CHP officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 1100 block of 84th Ave. There, they found stolen car parts and retail merchandise.

"This investigation actually started back in February," said Officer Andrew Barclay. "One of the vehicles in question was a very distinctive green Camaro."

Barclay is referencing the illegal sideshow that shut down the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on Feb. 12 around 1 a.m.

When officers responded they found a large group of vehicles blocking lanes. The Camaro and other vehicles in question were participating in the sideshow.

Although responding officers were shielded from the event, information was gathered, allowing investigators to identify several of the vehicles involved.

"Through videos and pictures were able to track some of the cars down," Barclay said.

Green Camaro and another vehicle seen participating in illegal sideshow on the Bay Bridge on February 12th. (CHP)

The green Camaro was spotted at another sideshow in March. Officers conducted a traffic stop and impounded the vehicle for 30 days. While conducting the investigation, officers determined stolen parts were installed on the vehicle.

"That led us to the address of the car’s owner," Barclay said. "While searching the property officers located numerous stolen vehicle components. When we noticed what appeared to be stolen retail items we took a step back."

Some of the recovered retail merchandise. CHP said items found totaled close to $20,000.

Detectives from the CHP Retail Crime Task Force began a separate investigation into merchandise, which was valued at approximately $20,000. Many of the items still had tags on them.

"They found things like tools, stuff that you would find at the hardware store," Barclay said. "They also found clothing and then personal care products."

Christian Deltoro, 37, of Oakland was arrested and booked into the Alameda County Jail on charges related to receiving stolen property, and charges related to participation in the sideshow.

KTVU reached out to Deltoro who bonded out of jail. Neither Deltoro nor those living at the property where the items were found wanted to about the incident, only saying off-camera that it’s still an active investigation.

One individual said his car was towed.