Bay Bridge traffic delayed by police activity

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Bay Bridge
KTVU FOX 2

Drivers heading east on the Bay Bridge are warned to expect delays Wednesday afternoon due to police activity on the span near Treasure Island.

A person has climbed over the bridge's railing, the California Highway Patrol said.

All lanes re-opened shortly before 4 p.m., but traffic is still backed up

Travelers intending to use the bridge should look for alternate routes, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said.

This is a developing story.