Bay Bridge traffic delayed by police activity
Drivers heading east on the Bay Bridge are warned to expect delays Wednesday afternoon due to police activity on the span near Treasure Island.
A person has climbed over the bridge's railing, the California Highway Patrol said.
All lanes re-opened shortly before 4 p.m., but traffic is still backed up
Travelers intending to use the bridge should look for alternate routes, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said.
This is a developing story.