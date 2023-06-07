Bay Fair BART station closed for person on tracks

article

The Bay Fair BART station was closed Wednesday afternoon after a person entered the trackway.

The transit agency issued a service alert that the station was closed for a major medical emergency. BART officials later confirmed a person was on the tracks, but would not elaborate further.

SkyFOX flew above the station and saw a yellow tarp unfurled on a part of the tracks. There were also several police officers on the platform.

The closure was causing major delays for riders across the train network.

The AC Transit system was offering bus service to passengers stranded at Bay Fair.