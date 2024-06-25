Bay FC's general manager resigns mid-season

Bay FC's general manager has resigned mid-season, the team announced on Monday.

Lucy Rushton made the announcement, saying it was one of the hardest decisions she has ever made.

Rushton was hired as the team's first GM last June and she played a key role in building in the club's roster.

In a statement, Rushton said it has been a privilege working with the club, and she looks forward to a new chapter.

She declined to say why she was leaving.

Bay Football Club is a professional women's soccer team based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The team headquarters is in San Francisco and they play in San Jose.