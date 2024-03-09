Bay Point neighborhood on lockdown due to armed, barricaded suspect

A Bay Point neighborhood was placed on lockdown due to an armed barricaded suspect on Saturday morning, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The lockdown began overnight on Friday and stretched into the morning hours on Saturday. The sheriff's office states the suspect is in the area near Lancaster Circle and and Lancaster Lane. Canal Road is also partially closed at this time.

Community members are asked to avoid the area if possible. Neighbors have been asked to lock all windows and doors and stay inside until the all clear has been given.

A witness tells KTVU they heard about four gunshots around 1 a.m. and she said she believes they originated in the apartment below hers.