Bayview homicide victim identified

A person shot and killed in San Francisco's Bayview last month has now been identified.

Police say Charles "Cece" Lawrence was found with gunshot wounds in the area of Third and Quesada Streets around 9:30 p.m. on April 29 after receiving a shot spotter notification.

Lawrence was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.

The San Francisco Police Department's homicide detail says it's seeking information about the case from the public. Anyone with information can contact SFPD at (415) 553-1145 or their tip line at (415) 575-4444.

Anonymous reporting is available.

