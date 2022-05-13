BB gun scare prompts lockdown at high school in San Jose

article

A San Jose high school was placed on lockdown Friday after a student was believed to have brought a firearm to school, which later turned out to be a BB gun, police said.

San Jose police were called to Yerba Buena High School around 12:20 after it was reported that a student had a gun.

Out of precaution, the school was placed on lockdown.

Officers searched the campus and found the juvenile suspect off the site.

Authorities said the suspect admitted to having a BB gun on him.

The school remained on lockdown until authorities finished their search out of precaution.