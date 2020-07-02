Beach hazard warning issued through holiday weekend

article

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard warning for the San Francisco and Monterey bay areas this weekend due to a long period swell and increased risk of rip currents.

The southerly swell will affect beaches across the coast of the

Bay Area throughout the holiday weekend, with swells of up to 4 feet expected by Saturday and Sunday. The highest risk of rip currents will also span from Thursday night to Saturday, according to the NWS.

Steeper beaches along the coast will have larger waves and coastal erosion is possible due to the high swell. People entering the water will face the possibility of cold water shock if they are not prepared for water temperatures in the 50s.

The beach hazards statement will be in effect from 3 p.m. Friday

to 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the NWS.

Bay Area residents can check weather.gov/BayArea for up-to-date

weather forecast information.