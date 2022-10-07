Beginning of the end for San Jose park homeless encampment

On Friday, the grating sound of front end loaders and wildcats pushing debris signaled the beginning of the end for San Jose’s Columbus Park homeless encampment.

"They’re cleaning up. And they’re getting rid of some of the cars that are illegal, or they don’t run," said homeless advocate Gail Osmer.

The City of San Jose is removing more than 100 residents living on the 10 acres.

"A little bit uncomfortable because you have to move constantly and live on the street," said resident Jose Manuel Gonzalez.

The latest action comes after city officials cleared campers from a 40-arce neighboring site on federal land.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said in 2021 that people living in the landing approach area for San Jose International Airport created a safety hazard.

It has taken more than 12 months to achieve this level of progress in removing those campers.

"Once that became complete, many encampment residents had moved into the nearby Columbus Park, which is still located under the airport flight path," said Daniel Lazo, a spokesman for the San Jose Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services.

In response, homeless resident Jonathan Karls said, "They’re kind of doing the bait and switch on us."

City officials said the reconstituted, smaller, encampment creates fire and safety hazards. So, crews are removing the final remaining structures. Next week, inoperable vehicles will be towed.The city is offering to buy such vehicles for $500.

"The city is committed to supporting the residents by taking a human-centered approach to the abatement process," said Lazo.

But as the holiday weekend was set to begin, some residents complained the city is not holding up its end of the bargain.

"It’s lose-lose situation. It’s supposed to be a winner. They’re here to help us, but they’re hurting us more than they’re hurting us with this program, the stuff they’re doing," said homeless resident Eugene Blackwell.

Added Osmer, "There’s no place for anybody to go…that is my biggest concern."

City officials said they’re moving unhoused people into temporary housing, and working to find them permanent places to live.

But advocates are worried in three months, the people moved from the encampment will wind up on another corner or park.

