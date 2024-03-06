Bellevue plane crash: Parachute deployed by pilot before landing

A pilot and a passenger were uninjured after a small plane crashed in Bellevue on Tuesday.

Crews responded to a reported aircraft incident near 6500 127th Avenue Southeast in the Newport Hills neighborhood.

The Bellevue Fire Department said multiple people called about seeing a small prop plane in distress near the pipeline trail.

>> Bellevue Police launch task force to combat auto theft

Officer Seth Tyler with the Bellevue Police Department said witnesses also reported seeing the plane go down with a parachute.

Two people were onboard the Cirrus SR-22 and got out of the plane without any injuries.

A pilot in a prop plane deployed a parachute before crashing in Bellevue on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (Bellevue Police Department) Expand

According to the pilot, he and a passenger took off from the Renton Aiport for a training flight.

>> Inert rocket found in garage of Bellevue home

During the flight, the plane's engine failed.

Fire officials said the plane was equipped with a CAPS parachute system.

A small plane crashed in Bellevue's Newport Hills neighborhood on March 5, 2024. (Bellevue Police Department)

The pilot successfully deployed the parachute system before the plane landed, police said.

>>Light rail to connect Bellevue, Redmond starting late April

Bellevue police shared video of the plane after the parachute was deployed and before it landed.

Video from Bellevue Police Department below:

There were also no injuries reported on the ground.

The fire department said the National Transportation Safety Board has been contacted.

The investigation remains ongoing.