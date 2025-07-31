Expand / Collapse search

LIVE: Belmont park closed for police investigation

By
Published  July 31, 2025 12:39pm PDT
Belmont
KTVU FOX 2

BELMONT, Calif. - A park in San Mateo County is closed for a police investigation, the Belmont Police Department said Thursday morning. 

Twin Pines Park and the Buckeye Playground, off of Ralston Avenue, are closed as officers investigate – though authorities say there is no threat to the public.

Police say they hope to reopen the park by mid-afternoon. 

Aerial footage from SkyFOX shows police presence in the park, though it's unclear what officers are investigating.

BelmontCrime and Public Safety