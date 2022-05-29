Belmont police search for man placing anti-mask stickers on stop signs

Belmont police are looking for a person of interest in several cases of stop sign vandalism.

Officials said the vandal has been placing anti-mask signs on stop signs all over Belmont. They released photos of a bearded white man wearing a green jacket and shorts, walking a small white dog.

Stop sign with sticker in Belmont. Police looking for vandal.

The stickers the vandal placed on the signs read ‘stop masking kids’ and ‘stop the vax pass.’

Anyone with information is requested to call Belmont police.

