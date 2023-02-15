Beloved Oakland baker killed during robbery donates organs

Family and friends of the Oakland baker who died during a robbery came together to honor her final act of generosity.

Jen Angel's organs were donated on Tuesday in accordance with her wishes. Feb. 14 also happens to be National Donor Day.

Angel was declared brain-dead last week as a result of injuries, suffered when she was robbed in Oakland.

Thieves smashed her car window in a parking lot of a Wells Fargo. She ran after the suspects and was caught in the getaway car's door and dragged to death.

Loved ones held a moment of silence in the hospital as staff took her to the operating room.

Friends and family say her decision to be an organ donor will benefit dozens of people.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection with her death. Oakland Crimestoppers' reward has reached $10,000 for information that helps solve this case.

Angel created the famed Oakland cupcake shop, Angel Cakes, in 2008. She opened up aretail shop near Jack London Square in 2016.

Angel credited her mother, Pat, with teaching her everything she knew about baking.

The bakery will remain open with support from Angel's estate. Employees are asking those who want to support the bakery to buy gift certificates and to continue their patronage.