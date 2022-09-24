Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down

article

The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday.

"The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."

Officials did not say what caused the fire.

"Many firefighters frequented this bar. This is a loss for all in the community," the city firefighters' union, San Francisco firefighters Local 798 wrote on Twitter.

The neighborhood staple has been around since 1909. It is a part of San Francisco's deep baseball history because of how close it was to the old San Francisco Seal's stadium.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread to any upstairs units.

No injuries were reported in the fire, the cause is under investigation.

