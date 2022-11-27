Beloved Stanford football coach David Shaw resigns

article

Well-respected, longtime Stanford football head coach David Shaw has resigned effective immediately.

He announced his departure during the news conference, following Stanford's loss Saturday night to BYU, 36-25.

Shaw told reporters, "I prayed about it. I thought about it... With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head. The phrase that kept coming to me is -- it's time."



The 50-year-old Shaw played wide receiver at Stanford between 1991-1994.

His father, Willie Shaw, was defensive coordinator at the school between 1990-1991.

David Shaw leaves Stanford, as its winningest ever football coach.

He compiled a 96-54 record, won three Pac-12 titles, and took Stanford to three Rose Bowls in his first four years.

"I am not burnt out," Shaw said. "I'm healthy; I feel good. But 16 years is a long time."

Shaw is resigning after two dismal seasons, in which the Cardinal posted 3-9 records each year, including losses to its chief rival, Cal.

Shaw was a coach at Stanford for 16 seasons, including 12 as head coach.

He sounded optimstic about Stanford's future, and predicted a potential quick turnaround.

"I look at the people here, the support that I'm hearing coming from our athletic director, from our university president, the people that are behind the scenes," said Shaw. "We're not that far away."

Former Stanford players, including ex-49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and current Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid, tweeted that Shaw should be praised for his efforts.



Shaw said he has no plans to pursue other coaching positions in college or the NFL.

source: : gostanford.com

Stanford says it will conduct a nationwide search for a new head coach.

Stanford joins the University of Colorado, as two Pac-12 schools with coaching vacancies.