LIVE: Belva Davis: Honoring her life and legacy

Friends, family, and colleagues are gathering at Grace Cathedral Church in San Francisco on Monday to honor the life and legacy of Belva Davis — the pioneering Bay Area journalist who broke barriers as the first African American woman to appear on television in the western United States.

Davis, who died in September at the age of 92, blazed a trail for generations of broadcasters.

She began her television career in the 1960s at KTVU, covering a beauty pageant, and went on to report for several Bay Area stations throughout her career.

At a time when few women — and even fewer women of color — were on television, Davis rose to prominence despite facing racism and discrimination. She became widely known for hosting This Week in Northern California on KQED, where she helped shape the region’s journalistic voice for decades.

"Belva wasn’t just a role model for African American women, but for all women on television," said former KTVU reporter and close friend Rita Williams. "We owe her a great debt of gratitude."

Davis spent her final years surrounded by her husband of more than 60 years, their two children, and her grandchildren.

A public memorial service for Davis will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral. The ceremony is being streamed live on KTVU and on the FOX Local app.