Benicia residents told to cut back on water usage by 40%

The Brief Benicia residents should cut back on water usage by 40%. A water main pipe broke on Sept. 12. The city had ID'd the problem area but doesn't know when it will be fixed.



Benicia residents are being asked to cut down on their water usage by 40% after a water pipeline broke, activating a stage 4 critical water shortage.

Benicia city leaders found out about a leak to the city's main water line last Friday when sensors on the pipes tipped them off to the problem.

Crews work to fix a 1960s-era water main pipe broke that broke in Benicia on Sept. 12, 2025

Deputy City Manager Sarah Shaky said they hoped it would be a quick fix. But several days later, there are still plenty of questions.

Crews have been able to excavate the earth to find the one main leak, which they've pinpointed to Morrow Lane and Goodyear Road.

For now, the city is using Lake Herman as a backup water source. But that source is limited.

Shaky said that lake water still meets all the state and federal standards to be considered safer water, which is why they didn't push the panic button.

"I think we were hoping for a much shorter turnaround for a repair," Shaky said. "But now that several days have gone by, we want to make sure to notify our community. But we're still hoping to be able to make a repair quickly."

The city is now asking residents to keep showers to under five minutes, run washers with full loads, and avoid all outdoor water use.

The goal on Thursday is for leaders to create a timeline to fix the problem and get the water flowing through the city's main waterline again.

