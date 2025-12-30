Benihana plans to open 10 new Bay Area restaurant locations

Benihana plans to open 10 new restaurant locations across the San Francisco Bay Area under an expansion agreement announced by its parent company.

One Group Hospitality, which acquired the Japanese steakhouse chain last year, said the deal includes three franchised Benihana restaurants, two joint-venture Benihana locations and five licensed Benihana Express outlets.

The company has not disclosed where the new restaurants will be located.

One Group Hospitality said the two joint-venture Benihana locations are expected to open sometime next year. The remaining restaurants are slated to open gradually over the next seven years.

Benihana already operates restaurants in the Bay Area, including in San Francisco, Burlingame and San Mateo.