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10 Berkeley families displaced from homes after overnight apartment fire

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Published  March 31, 2026 9:22am PDT
Berkeley
KTVU FOX 2
10 Berkeley families displaced from homes after overnight apartment fire

10 Berkeley families displaced from homes after overnight apartment fire

Ten families were displaced from their homes early Tuesday morning after a fire spread to two Berkeley apartment buildings. 

The Brief

    • The Berkeley Fire Department said it received a call just before 3 a.m. reporting a fire at a building on the 2300 block of Ninth Street.
    • First responders were able to have control of the fire by 3:36 a.m. One resident was "assessed for a possible medical complaint," but was not taken to the hospital.

BERKELEY, Calif. - Ten families were displaced from their homes early Tuesday morning after a fire spread to two Berkeley apartment buildings. 

The Berkeley Fire Department said it received a call just before 3 a.m. reporting a fire at a building on the 2300 block of Ninth Street. When firefighters arrived, they found two two-story apartment buildings on fire. 

No injuries

First responders were able to have control of the fire by 3:36 a.m. One resident was "assessed for a possible medical complaint," but was not taken to the hospital. 

No other injuries were reported. 

It's unclear what caused the fire. 

The Source: Berkeley Fire Department

Berkeley