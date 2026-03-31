10 Berkeley families displaced from homes after overnight apartment fire

The Brief The Berkeley Fire Department said it received a call just before 3 a.m. reporting a fire at a building on the 2300 block of Ninth Street. First responders were able to have control of the fire by 3:36 a.m. One resident was "assessed for a possible medical complaint," but was not taken to the hospital.



Ten families were displaced from their homes early Tuesday morning after a fire spread to two Berkeley apartment buildings.

The Berkeley Fire Department said it received a call just before 3 a.m. reporting a fire at a building on the 2300 block of Ninth Street. When firefighters arrived, they found two two-story apartment buildings on fire.

No injuries

First responders were able to have control of the fire by 3:36 a.m. One resident was "assessed for a possible medical complaint," but was not taken to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

It's unclear what caused the fire.