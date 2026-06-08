Berkeley animal shelter remains closed after 'suspicious' fire broke out

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The Brief Berkeley Animal Care Services suffered a fire in the lobby late Saturday evening with no reports of injuries to people or animals. The fire began under a stairwell where donated items for the shelter were stored. The fire remains under investigation but is considered "suspicious in nature." Berkeley Humane, a different shelter about a mile away, heard about the incident and responded with emergency services to the shelter.



Berkeley Animal Care Services suffered a fire in the lobby late Saturday evening with no reports of injuries to people or animals. The initial call was for a water flow alarm, but increased to a working structure fire that is considered "suspicious in nature," according to Berkeley Fire Department. KTVU reached out for further details on this suspicion, but has not heard back.

Berkeley Humane, a different shelter in the area, responded with emergency services to the shelter to aid in the recovery efforts.

"We pulled all their kittens last night and all of their cats today," said Jeffrey Zerwekh, Executive Director of Berkeley Humane, on Monday in an email to KTVU.

Fire damages animal shelter

What we know:

Berkeley Fire received a 9-1-1 call at 10:08 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 at Berkeley Animal Care Services because of a water flow alarm going off. The shelter located at 1 Bolivar Drive had nine units respond to the call, and it was increased to a working structure fire, according to a news release.



The fire began under a stairwell where donated items for the shelter were stored, and appears to have been contained in that area. The fire remains under investigation but is considered "suspicious in nature."

A fire broke out at Berkeley Animal Care Services under the stairwell late Saturday evening at around 10 p.m. on June 6, 2026, courtesy of Berkeley Humane.





According to Berkeley Fire, there were no injuries to people, animals, or firefighters, and the team faced no challenges during the response.

However, the shelter sustained significant damage to its lobby area and is currently operating on emergency power as recovery efforts continue, according to Berkeley Humane.

Shelter remains closed

What's next:



Animal Care Services remains temporarily closed to the public as they continue to evaluate the impact of the fire, the safety of the building for animals and people, and what is needed to resume regular operations. There is no estimated day of re-opening at this time.

Berkeley Humane, a shelter about a mile away, heard about the incident and responded with emergency services to the shelter.

Within hours, Berkeley Humane's foster network stepped forward to provide temporary homes for BACS's entire kitten population, and additional animals are currently being transferred into Berkeley Humane's care while recovery efforts continue.

"Animal welfare organizations are strongest when we work together," said Zerwekh in a news release. "When our partners at BACS needed help, our staff, volunteers, and foster community responded immediately. We are committed to supporting their recovery and ensuring every animal continues to receive exceptional care."

Public concern

What you can do:

Berkeley Humane is asking the community to assist with the response effort in three ways:

Become a Foster: They suggest that opening a home up, even temporarily, can provide lifesaving support for animals displaced by this emergency.

Donate Towels: Because BACS is currently unable to do laundry, Berkeley Humane has stepped in to help meet this critical need. Clean towels can be dropped off at either the Berkeley Humane Thrift Shop location and will be delivered directly to BACS.

Make a Donation: Contributions to Berkeley Humane's Hope Medical Fund help provide emergency foster housing, medical care, supplies, transportation, and other resources needed to support animals affected by the shelter fire.