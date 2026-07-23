article

The Brief The dream of being drafted to play Major League Baseball has been realized by Livermore native Tanner Griffith, whose hard work and dedication to a lifetime of baseball got him drafted to the Kansas City Royals in the 11th round. From playing for the local Little League baseball team, to developing at De La Salle High School and Saint Mary’s College to reaching the professional level, the Livermore community is proud of him. Hear from Griffith about what this accomplishment means to him and what his journey was to get there.



There’s a dream that many young athletes have, which is hearing their name get called to be drafted for a professional sports team.

A dream now realized by Livermore native Tanner Griffith, whose hard work and dedication to a lifetime of baseball got him drafted to the Kansas City Royals in the 11th round.

From playing for the local Little League baseball team, to developing at De La Salle High School and Saint Mary’s College to reaching the professional level, the Livermore community is proud of him.

"My whole family has been with me throughout this whole, whole career, whether I've had good days, bad days, whatever it may be," Griffith said. "I mean, they've supported me throughout it all."

Livermore native Tanner Griffith at his signing with Major League Baseball team the Kansas City Royals. Photo: Donna Griffith.

‘Dreams begin at the neighborhood Little League field’

The backstory:

Griffith has been playing baseball for as long as he can remember, wanting to play catch with his dad, his sister and even strangers at the park.

He went on to start playing for the local Livermore Little League baseball team.

He played with several teams throughout his time in the league. When he was 12-years-old, he notably played for the KC Royals Little League baseball team.

Nicole Von Glanhn, the president of Livermore Little League, said that even while she wasn’t involved when Griffith was playing, the organization is incredibly proud to see one of their former players reach this milestone.

"This is definitely what dreams are made of, and it’s inspiring to not only the kids in our league, but also all of our coaches and board members," Von Glanhn said. "Just to show that the dedication that Tanner has and the work ethic and everything that he did got him to this point."

Von Glanhn also mentioned that Griffith had played in the Little League World Series that Livermore hosted one year.

"Playing in a team with other kids your age, and just the social development, but you also learn a lot about yourself, and you get tested," she said. "You learn about failure, and you learn about challenges, and you learn about overcoming challenges."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Tanner Griffith posing in a Kansas City Royals Little League uniform with a baseball mitt in 2017. Photo: Donna Griffith.

Griffith said that he gives the coaching staff at his high school "all the credit in the world" as they taught him how to carry himself not only in baseball, but in life.

He credited Coach David Jones at De La Salle High School, who retired this year, for teaching him about showing up on time and working hard.

"They taught me so much that I couldn't even imagine I would have learned, not only from the baseball side of it, but from being like a good person, a good human," he said.

Tanner Griffith in his baseball uniform from De La Salle High School. Photo: Donna Griffith.

The next step was college, and St. Mary’s gave the 5-foot-10 inch outfielder the opportunity to play for their team, accomplishing several feats as a player there.

According to his biography, during his junior year he was named to the All-West Coast Conference Second Team for his first career All-WCC selection and ended the tournament with eleven hits, going three for six with two runs scored, two doubles and an RBI in the WCC Tournament Championship game against San Francisco.

He was also named to the WCC All-Tournament Team and finished the NCAA Los Angeles Regional with six hits and went three for three with a run scored and a double in the final against Cal Poly.

Eric Valenzuela, the head coach of Saint Mary's College baseball program, said that Griffith was a staple for their team.

"A three-year veteran with a great glove and a natural-born athlete. He took his game to the next level at the plate this season and helped the program reach new heights with another WCC title and our first ever NCAA Regional final," said Valenzuela. "He's a great kid with great parents, and we can't wait to see him compete at the next level."

Tanner Griffith celebrating in a Saint Mary's College baseball game. Photo: Eric Brown Jr.

Tanner Griffith, the outfielder for Saint Mary's College during a game. Photo: Donna Griffith.

Tanner Griffith running in a Saint Mary's College baseball game. Photo: Eric Brown Jr.

Griffith highlighted the great staff and teammates that surrounded him, all leading to draft talk settling in at the end of his season.

With the 329th pick of the MLB Draft, the Kansas City Royals selected Griffith, and he described that moment as hectic.

"We're all kind of in our family room watching. And like I heard up to the eighth round, ninth round, 10th round. And I thought I was going to take it in the 10th round," he explained. "And like that didn't work. So I was like, Oh, man."

The draft took a break after the 10th round, and Griffith got on the phone with his adviser expressing that he’s thinking about going back to school at this rate.

His adviser affirmed him and said he'd make some calls, with Griffith saying he was okay with the Cardinals taking him in the 13th round.

"And then the 11th round rolls around and the Kansas City Royals selected me. So that was hectic, a little bit for sure," Griffith told KTVU. "The Royals came around and thought it was a great fit for me. So I took that option."

Donna Griffith described it as pandemonium, with everyone, including his father, sister and his sister’s husband, being so excited and elated about the great news.

Tanner Griffith hitting in a Saint Mary's College baseball game. Photo: Eric Brown Jr.

Griffith’s next chapter with the Royals

What's next:

Already, Griffith has gotten some team bonding in Arizona with the other 21 guys who were chosen by the Royals. With this shift into professional baseball, he remains steadfast in keeping himself grounded in playing the game.

"I mean, playing in a championship in front of a lot of people is super awesome, and definitely take a moment to take it in," he said. "But at the same time, getting back to who you are as a person and as a player... Play the game the way you're supposed to be playing."

He plans on taking the next couple of years to look toward the older guys and experienced coaches.

"Work hard day in and day out and just learn as much as I can, and then, hopefully, I'm the older guy one day in the system that is able to pass down the knowledge that I've learned and be a role model for someone," Griffith said.

Even with this mindset, he reiterated that the biggest thing is also enjoying it all while he can.

"At the end of the day, it's a game, and it's something that I love."

When considering goals after achieving this incredible aspiration, Griffith mentioned a full circle moment he’d like to have.

"Be able to come back to San Francisco and play against the Giants with the Royals, and be able to have my whole family come out there and watch me play in a major league stadium one day."