Police activity snarls traffic on I-80 in Berkeley

Police activity brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate 80 in Berkeley on Friday afternoon.

Westbound I-80

What we know:

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers briefly shut down the westbound lanes of the interstate at University Avenue near the Berkeley Marina.

Authorities have not said what officers were investigating, but the westbound lanes were later reopened.

Aerial footage from the scene showed officers wearing vests labeled "San Francisco Police" surrounding a black sedan that had been stopped, with patrol vehicles nearby.

Officers were seen searching through bags removed from the sedan, which had its trunk open.

A person was also seen in handcuffs.