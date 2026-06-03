Berkeley police arrest man in connection to suspected homicide

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The Brief Berkeley police arrested a man suspected of killing a woman whose body was discovered in an apartment on California Street in late May. Damarcus Jones, 28, was arrested on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend, whose identity has not been released. Jones was previously convicted of assault and a hate crime stemming from a 2019 incident.



Berkeley police officers on Tuesday arrested a man in connection to the murder of a woman whose body was found last month in an apartment on California Street.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Damarcus Jones, the victim’s boyfriend, in the city of Dixon.

Body found

What we know:

The arrest stems from a May 30 incident in which Berkeley police officers were called to a building in the 1900 block of California Street. A property manager reportedly discovered a dead body inside an apartment in the building.

Upon arrival, officers located the body of a 37-year-old who has not yet been identified. The victim appeared to have died of a physical assault, but the Alameda County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the final cause of death.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jones, on suspicion of murder.

Past crimes

Dig deeper:

Jones was previously convicted of assault and a hate crime after choking, punching, kicking, and shouting slurs at a man in 2019 after the victim objected to Jones’ erratic driving.

The Source: Berkeley Police Department, KTVU Reporting



