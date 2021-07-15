Armed suspect safely surrenders to Berkeley police, 3 firearms recovered

Berkeley police say they safely negotiated with a person who was said to be possibly armed and passed out inside of a vehicle on the 1400 block of Prince Street. Officers say they recovered two handguns and one long gun from inside of the vehicle.

Berkeley police asked the public to avoid the area bounded by Ashby Avenue, Dohr Street, 66th Street and Sacramento Street around 3 p.m. Thursday. By 4:45 p.m., police said the man safely surrendered at the scene and was taken into custody without incident. Officers left the scene about an hour later.

Negotiators responded to the scene and used a loudspeaker to communicate with the suspect before they safely surrendered.

The suspect was not identified.

There's no word yet on how the incident began, or if the person was wanted by police prior to this incident.