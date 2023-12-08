Berkeley police release video from fatal shooting by officer

article

Newly released footage shows the fatal shooting by Berkeley police of an SUV driver who had allegedly sped towards cops while trying to flee in November.

The footage from body-worn cameras shows an officer shooting a man identified as 39-year-old David Bonino as he drove a stolen Ford Expedition on the sidewalk towards police and a man in handcuffs.

Before being shot, police said that Bonino had rammed a Berkeley patrol car on the street. The video shows the SUV in reverse before lurching onto the sidewalk.

Bonino, a passenger in the SUV and the man in handcuffs were suspects in an auto burglary on Grayson Street from earlier that night on Nov. 6.

"Given that this investigation is still ongoing, more facts may come to light regarding this incident," said Jessica Perry, a spokesperson for the Berkeely police department, "but we feel it is important to provide you with the information we have now in the interest of transparency."

Bonino died at Highland Hospital and the two other suspects were arrested on suspicion of burglary. One suspect faces additional charges. Their names were not released by police.

The Berkeley police department also released audio of a 911 call from a man who reported the alleged car break-in.

The Alameda County district attorney is also reviewing the shooting.