Berkeley police warn of woman trying to lure children into vehicle in attempted kidnapping cases

Berkeley Police Department issued a community safety alert after a woman allegedly tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into her vehicle on Tuesday.

Police issued the alert on Friday. They said the incident took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Sacramento Avenue and Addison Street. The boy was riding a scooter on the sidewalk when a car stopped in front of him. The woman got out of the car and tried to convince him to get inside her car. The boy ran and hid in a nearby driveway when the suspect got closer to him.

The boy came out from hiding to walk back to the sidewalk, but the suspect was still there. The suspect began to follow the boy in her car. The boy escaped when he ran in the opposite direction of traffic.

Police said they believe this is related to an incident at Allston Way and McKinley Avenue on Aug. 29. In that incident, a 13-year-old girl was walking in the area when a white car pulled up alongside of her and tried to entice the teen to get inside. The teen refused and told her parents about what had transpired.

Witnesses have described the suspect as a light-skinned Black woman between 30 and 40 years old, about 5'4" with a "chubby build." She has black hair that was worn in a bun. The vehicle is a newer model white Honda or Toyota sedan.

Anyone with information about these attempted kidnapping cases should call police at (510) 981-5742. Police advice the public, if you believe someone is following you, to go to the nearest crowded public place and call 911 for help.