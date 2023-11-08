Berkeley's 'Sweet Dreams' closing after more than 50 years

Sweet Dreams Candy and Boutique in Berkeley is closing after more than 50 years in business.

The classic candy store, which also sells trinkets and clothing, at the corner of College Avenue and Russell Street, first opened in 1971.

Over the years, Sweet Dreams stores popped up in several Bay Area locations.

The owner also opened a toy store down the block a couple of years after opening the candy store.

The toy store closed earlier this year, and the owner, Gary Gendel, died a couple months later.

His widow, Lucia Gendel, told Berkeleyside that she made the difficult decision to close on Jan. 15.

"I can’t run the business without him," she told Berkeleyside. "This store was his passion. It’s heartbreaking."