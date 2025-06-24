July 4th fireworks in the San Francisco Bay Area: What you need to know in 2025

article

With July 4th just around the corner, Bay Area cities are prepping for festivities, including parades and fireworks shows. Here's a list of what's happening and where on Independence Day in 2025.

San Francisco

San Francisco's annual fireworks show regularly draws thousands of people to the waterfront. The city's celebration is centered at Pier 39 and Fisherman's Wharf, where a fireworks show will begin at 9:30. Attendees are encouraged to take public transit to avoid traffic, but public parking will be available at the Pier 39 parking garage.

North Bay

Napa

Downtown Napa residents can attend the city's Sunrise Rotary Parade, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. and travel along 2nd and 3rd Streets. After the parade, attendees can head to Oxbow Commons for a family-friendly party that will feature live music, food and activities for all ages. The party will last from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and will culminate in a 9:30 p.m. drone show.

Sausalito

Sausalito will be hosting an all-day event on Independence Day, starting with a 10 a.m. parade in Old Town. The parade route will travel along Bridgeway and end at Caledonia Street. Following the parade, the city will host a picnic at Dunphy Park from noon to 4:00 p.m., an evening party at Gabrielson Park at 6:15 p.m. and a fireworks show, also at Gabrielson Park, which will begin at 9:15.

Sonoma

The city of Sonoma will be hosting its annual Fourth of July festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will start with a 10 a.m. parade that will wind through the city plaza, after which attendees will be able to enjoy food, drinks and game booths hosted by the city's nonprofit community. The event will culminate in a 5 p.m. fireworks show that will last about 30 minutes.

Novato

Novato's Fourth of July Parade begins at 10 a.m. and will run east on Grant Avenue, starting at the intersection with Reichert Avenue and ending at the intersection with Seventh Street.

Peninsula

Foster City

Foster City announced earlier this year that it would not be celebrating Independence Day with fireworks. Construction at the Foster City Community Center is keeping the city from accommodating large crowds at Leo Ryan Park, where the event is typically held.

The city will be hosting a variety of events at Leo Ryan Park, starting with an 8 a.m. pancake breakfast, followed by live music, a family and dog parade, and games. The event is scheduled to end at 2:30 p.m.

Half Moon Bay

Downtown Half Moon Bay will host the city's annual "Ol' Fashioned 4th of July Parade," from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event will be preceded by a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. Both events will be held on Main Street.

South Bay

Morgan Hill

"Stars, Stripes and Stories: Celebrating 150 Years" is the theme of Morgan Hill's annual Independence Day celebration. The city's parade will start and end on Main Avenue at 10 a.m., and will traverse Peak and West Dunne Avenues, as well as Monterey Road. Following the parade the city is hosting a fireworks show at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center on Condit Road. The gates will open at 3 p.m.

San Jose

San Jose has canceled its annual fireworks show out of concern for public safety, following a fire that broke out at last year's event. The city will have other fireworks shows that night, including one with a waterfront view at Lake Cunningham Park.

Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale will be hosting a community event with carnival games activities and live music from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its downtown area, near Murphy Avenue.

East Bay

Alameda

Alameda's annual 4th of July parade is the longest in the nation, with a route that covers 3.3 miles. The event attracts than 2,500 participants and draws over 60,000 spectators. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and starts at on Park Street, at the intersection with Lincoln Avenue and makes its way to Webster Street via Otis Drive and Encinal and Central Avenues.

The city is also hosting a 5K run that starts at 8:30 a.m. and follows the same route as the parade.

Antioch

Antioch's annual Independence Day Parade will begin at 4 p.m. on West 2nd Street and end on West 3rd Street, via I Street. Following the parade, the city will be hosting a community event with food, live music and food, culminating in a 9:20 p.m. fireworks show. The event will be centered around City Hall on 2nd Street.

Orinda

Orinda is hosting its annual 4th of July Parade at 10 a.m., which will be preceded by a 7:30 a.m. burrito breakfast, a flag-raising and a fun run. The parade will run along Camino Pablo and Orinda Way. The city will also host a carnival with music, food trucks and beer booths at the Orinda Community Park starting at 11:30 a.m.

Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill will be hosting a variety of events including a 5K, a parade, fireworks show and a party in the park. The city's celebration will begin with the Firecracker 5K and Kids 100-yard dash, from 7:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., followed by the city's Independence Day Parade from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Both events will be hosted in the city's downtown area. The Party in the Park will begin at 10:30 a.m., at Pleasant Hill Park and will feature live music ,food and events for kids. The city's fireworks show will start at 6:30 p.m.

A viewing party will be held at College Park High School. There will be music, food and dessert trucks on-site, and organizers ask attendees for a suggested $4 donation.

San Pablo

San Pablo's annual Multi-Cultural Celebration will be held at the San Pablo Community Center. The event, which will feature live entertainment, carnival games, food, resource tables and drone show, will last from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Pinole

Pinole's 4th of July Celebration will be hosted at Pinole Valley High School from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will feature a drone show, food trucks and children's activities.