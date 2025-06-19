This Bay Area city cancels its 4th of July fireworks festival

The Brief The Almaden Lake Park fireworks show has been canceled. A citycouncilman said crews had trouble responding to fires and emergencies last year. San Jose is hosting other shows, including one with a waterfront view at Lake Cunningham Park.



San Jose resident Cathie Bacosa woke up around midnight last year to a fire ravaging her backyard in the neighborhood she’s lived in for 28 years. She thinks it was likely from fireworks. It was July 4, and more than 30,000 people had crowded into the small neighborhood to watch the annual Almaden Lake Park fireworks display near her home.

The fire destroyed Bacosa’s kitchen and backyard, forcing her and her family to live in a hotel for five months. She’s one of dozens of residents glad local officials have canceled the annual fireworks display this year, despite it being the 10th year of the lakeside festivities. The celebration included an afternoon festival and a nighttime fireworks display.

"I’m very fortunate. My family got out," she told San José Spotlight. "We were safe. Our dog was safe, but it’s the scariest thing that we’ve ever had to go through in our lives."

Councilmember George Casey, who represents District 10 where the park is located, announced in a communitywide email Monday that San Jose had canceled the festivities due to safety concerns — and won’t utilize the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds as an alternative location.

Casey said emergency officials had a difficult time responding to calls last year due to the crowd and hundreds of cars blocking the streets, including a hillside fire that took three hours to put out and burned between 5 and 10 acres.

"There are no fiscally responsible options to mitigate the safety concerns this year," Casey said in the email. "Holding a safe event for attendees and surrounding neighbors is of paramount importance and guided our decision to postpone the event while we work to identify a more suitable venue."

The San Jose Police Department deferred comment to Casey’s office. Casey was not available for comment.

A San Jose Fire Department spokesperson said they didn’t have additional comments beyond what Casey’s email said.

The annual festival and fireworks also brought foot traffic to local nearby businesses, including Vanshu 24×7 Liquor Store in the Old Almaden Plaza.

Owner Sumit Maan said his liquor store always gets an Independence Day boost as people flock to the area to celebrate. He’s worried about the dip in business he may see due to this year’s cancelation, but said safety must be the priority. He’d like to see it come back to Almaden Lake Park in the future if the event can be better contained.

"If the San Jose Police Department and other communities participate and they’re managed good, then we will be happy," Maan told San José Spotlight. "The last couple of years, we saw there is no good management (of the event)."

San Jose is still hosting other fireworks shows on July 4, including one with a waterfront view at Lake Cunningham Park on the East Side. Other cities, including Sunnyvale, are experimenting with drone shows that limit fire risk.

Michael Ross, a lead communications volunteer with neighborhood group Almaden Valley Community Association, said it’s a shame the show had to be canceled because he enjoyed it every year. But he understands the risks outweigh the benefits.

"The fact that it’s not going to be held is disappointing, as I’m sure it is to many people," Ross told San José Spotlight. "Everybody likes fireworks, especially good ones, big ones — not wildfire-starting fireworks."

This story was first reported in San Jose Spotlight.