Best Latin restaurants in Bay Area, according to KTVU staff

article

Each year from September 15 to October 15, we recognize and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. One of the best ways to celebrate is to visit your favorite neighborhood restaurant.

We asked KTVU's reporters for their favorite Bay Area Latin restaurant recommendations.

Sal Castaneda, "Mornings On 2" Traffic Reporter & Co-host:

La Taqueria on Mission Street in San Francisco.

Rosemary Orozco, Meteorologist:

We typically home cook our Mexican food, but I do like the fish tacos from Cholito Lindo in Oakland.

Allie Rasmus, Reporter

Doña in Oakland because I love their yummy and authentic corn quesadillas.

Advertisement

James Torres, Reporter

La Victoria in the South Bay. They have a few locations in San Jose/Santa Clara.