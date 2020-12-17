Best Christmas delivery ever: Doses of Pfizer vaccine at UCSF

The delivery was better than any Christmas present for those awaiting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that finally arrived at UCSF Wednesday.

UCSF received its first 975 doses, under the FDA's emergency use authorization, and staff say a total of 11,900 doses of the vaccine is expected to arrive at UCSF by the end of December.

The UCSF team worked quickly to process each precious vial which came packed in dry ice and must be stored in ultra-cold freezers.

As the staff carried the doses into the hospital for the first round of injections, it was an emotional moment, with people lining the hallway applauding for what could be the beginning of the end to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the first frontline workers was William Wyatt, a UCSF environmental services worker.

Each nurse, doctor, custodian, and other people getting a shot in the arm brings the nation closer to COVID-19 herd immunity. The head of the Nationa Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says 75-85% of the population will need to be inoculated to achieve herd immunity.

"I think it will alleviate a lot of anxiety while I'm working," said Tomas Diaz, a UCSF Emergency Medicine fellow.

I've been very concerned about my partner, bringing it back to her...who is high risk," said Alexandra Brashears, a registered nurse.

Big hopes came with the tiny vials, after an emotionally exhausting year.

"My dad actually passed away a few months ago. I've been taking care of my mom with chemo and then coming to work and dealing with COVID so I just feel like I haven't gotten a break so it's very very exciting to get the vaccine," said Dr. Jennifer Reid, a UCSF surgical fellow who received one of the shots.

Dr. Desi Kotis is the head of UCSF's vaccine distribution. She says the Pfizer vaccine must be handled carefully.

"Each vial is very very small, it's a frozen liquid. It needs to be diluted down first, thawed down, then drawn out," said Dr. Kotis, adding that the vaccine then can only be refrigerated for five days and must be used immediately.

Those who got the shot received a vaccine card indicating the date and that they had received the Pfizer vaccine.

Kotis says each dose is carefully recorded.

"We have to actually record the vaccines so they get back to the CDC so they know how many people we're vaccinated in a given day," said Kotis.

On Wednesday, San Mateo County received two ultra-cold freezers, for the initial estimated 5,800 doses expected for the Thursday for the county's six acute care hospitals.

The vaccines brought hope to staff at John Muir Medical Center.

"It's an exciting moment, long way to go still, but the first real hope we have we're going to get this virus under control," said Russell Rodriguez, Medical Director at John Muir Concord Walnut Creek Emergency Medical Department.