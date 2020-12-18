Beware of scammers trying to capitalize on COVID-19 vaccine

The Federal Trade Commission has sent out tens of thousands of warns to firms and people trying to illegally make money off the pandemic, some going so far as to offer vaccinations.

These worldwide scammers are among the worst criminal bottom feeders, playing on American's heartfelt fears to capitalize on COVID.

The FCC and Better Business Bureau said in a major anti-scam campaign that criminals are already trying to sell COVID prevention products or steal people's personal and financial information.

According to one of the videos, "Scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus outbreak, FTC Tip #1 Hang up on robocalls. Scammers are calling to pitch everything from fake coronavirus treatments to work-at-home schemes to get your money and personal information."

The scammers are targeting people through digital forms of communication such as emails or social media.

Another tip is to, "ignore offers for vaccinations and home test kits. Right now, scammers are selling products to treat or prevent the coronavirus with no evidence that they work."

Many of the emails, messages, and posts have links that contain malicious attachments. Unwittingly, people could download a virus, or malware or onto their computer or device. Fake online or mail-in appeals for charity are also common.

Some are out-and-out bait and steal scams. "Know who you're buying from. Sellers may claim to have products like cleaning, household and health, and medical supplies when they don't." That also goes for phone calls that push for immediate information or payment for all of the above.

Be especially careful about communications purporting to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus outbreak by selling bogus products using fake e-mails, tests, and social media posts," said another tip.

Finally, be especially sensitive to investments that promise huge returns or work-at-home schemes designed to shake you down.