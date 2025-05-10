Bicyclist killed following collision with garbage truck

A bicyclist was killed after colliding with a garbage truck Wednesday morning in Atherton, city officials said.

The crash occurred around 7:40 a.m. when the garbage truck was driving southbound on Middlefield Road and turning right onto Prior Lane when it collided with the bicyclist, who was riding southbound in the designated bike lane.

The bicyclist, identified as Menlo-Atherton High School football coach Dylan Taylor, according to the Mercury News, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.

Atherton Police Chief Steven McCulley acknowledged the accident, calling it a tragic incident.

What they're saying:

"On behalf of the entire Police Department team and the Town of Atherton, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the victim. No words can ease the pain of such a devastating loss, but please know that our thoughts are with you during this incredibly difficult time," McCulley said.

He said the department is investigating the circumstances leading up to the accident.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

McCulley also said officers will be increasing enforcement action along the corridor where the collision occurred "to bring more attention to bicycle, pedestrian, and vehicle safety" and that the department will provide more education for the community about bike, pedestrian, and vehicle safety.

"I want to assure our community that we take this tragedy seriously. We must all work together — Town departments, private partners, and residents — to help ensure that such a preventable loss does not happen again," McCulley said.

It's unclear if the garbage truck driver worked on behalf of the City of Atherton.

KTVU reached out to Menlo-Atherton High School and Sequoia Union School District, but did not hear back in time before publication.