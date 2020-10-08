Biden campaign sold 15K fly swatters after fly landed on Pence’s head at VP debate

Social media was buzzing about a fly that showed up unannounced during Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate.

For several minutes, the fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s hair, not moving as he answered questions about racial injustice and whether justice was done in the Breonna Taylor case.

The intrusive insect immediately turned into a viral sensation, flying straight to the top of Twitter’s trending list — and the Biden-Harris campaign immediately took advantage of the viral moment.

Less than 20 minutes after the debate ended, Biden’s campaign tweeted a link to purchase a fly swatter with a printed logo that read, “TRUTH over FLIES.”

“Swats away flies and lies. Get yours today,” the campaign tweeted along with a link to the $10 fly swatter.

The moment was so popular on social media that Zach McNamara, the Biden-Harris campaign’s merchandise director, disclosed roughly an hour after the release of the fly swatter that Biden’s campaign had sold 15,000 of them.

Moments after the debate, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden posted a photo of himself with a fly swatter with a caption that read, “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly.”

The fly swatters have already sold out, but some celebrities tweeted that they were able to snag one in time.

“Just ordered mine!!!!!” tweeted actress Kerry Washington.