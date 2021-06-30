Biden promises $37M to Sonoma County for wildfire mitigation

article

President Joe Biden on Wednesday met with governors from Western states to discuss what is shaping up to be a torrid wildfire season and announce among other things that Sonoma County will be receiving $37 million in wildfire mitigation funds.

"Sonoma county knows all too well" the dangers of wildfires, and was one of the first in the country to apply for that FEMA grant, he said.

There is $1 billion in the program and other areas will also get a share of the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities funding, the administration said.

Since 2017, the North Bay has been hit with an onslaught of devastating wildfires, including the Tubbs, Atlas and Nuns fires.

At the meeting, also attended by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Biden said he is temporarily raising pay for federal firefighters to ensure that no one fighting wildland fires is making less than $15 per hour.

The Western states have been parched by severe drought and record heat that has burned more than 2,000 square miles this year. That’s ahead of the pace in 2020, which saw a near-record 15,000 square miles burned as well as more than 17,000 homes and other structures destroyed.

One of the largest fires right now in California is the Lava Fire in Siskiyou County. It was ignited by lightning last week.

Newsom announced that the state secured a federal grant that will help local, state and tribal agencies receive reimbursement for certain fire suppression costs.

This story was reported in Oakland, Calif. The Associated Press contributed to this report.