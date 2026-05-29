Big Break Regional Shoreline offers free access to rare Delta ecosystem

The Brief Big Break Regional Shoreline in Oakley provides free public access to 1,600 acres of endangered wetland habitat at the edge of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. The park features ADA-accessible trails and a 1,100-square-foot interactive relief map designed to educate visitors on the Delta’s complex water systems. Originally an asparagus farm, the area became a natural landmark after a historic levee breach in 1928 created the "big break" that now supports diverse wildlife.



Tucked along the edge of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, Big Break Regional Shoreline offers visitors a rare glimpse into one of California's most endangered ecosystems at no cost.

The 1,600-acre park, which opened in 2012, sits at the confluence of two major rivers where saltwater and freshwater meet. Most of the park consists of submerged former farmland, and the district charges no parking, entrance, or program fees.

1,600-acre park

What we know:

"Regardless of physical ability, where you're able to hike and go, this place is for you," said Wyatt Moore, a supervising naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District. "We really try to provide an experience where anyone who wants to come and enjoy the park is able to be here and learn and be healthy and happy outside."

The park's well-paved, flat trails are designed for accessibility, accommodating visitors using wheelchairs or other mobility aids. Popular activities at the site include birding, kayaking, fishing, and dog walking.

Moore noted that the park's wetland habitat is its most significant feature, as roughly 90 percent of similar ecosystems in California have been lost to agricultural development. The remaining landscape at Big Break supports a variety of aquatic mammals, including river otters, beavers, muskrat, and American mink, along with dozens of bird species.

Big Break Regional Shoreline history

The backstory:

The park's name originates from a 1928 disaster. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the area functioned as an asparagus farm protected by a levee.

"There was a levee holding the water back, and in 1928 the levee had a big break and flooded — which is how the park got the name Big Break," Moore said.

One of the park's primary attractions is a 1,100-square-foot interactive relief map of the Delta. Built to scale, naturalists use the tilted map to demonstrate how snowmelt from the Sierra Nevada flows through the region's rivers and islands. Moore said the goal is to show the importance of freshwater flow for both human and wildlife health.

The park remains a year-round destination. Winter is particularly popular for birders as the park sits along the Pacific Flyway, a major migratory route. Spring and fall offer ideal conditions for kayaking, while summer features various naturalist-led programs for school groups.

Big Break Regional Shoreline is located at 69 Big Break Road in Oakley. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset, and the visitor center operates Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.