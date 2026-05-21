Iconic Castro legacy store Cliff's Variety to celebrate 90 years

The Brief Cliff's Variety, a staple of San Francisco's Castro district known for its eclectic mix of hardware, cookware, toys, and drag apparel, is celebrating its 90th anniversary. Founded in 1936 as a magazine and used greeting card shop, the family-owned store has consistently evolved to meet the changing needs of the neighborhood. The store will mark the milestone on Saturday, June 6, with a community celebration featuring live music, a drag show, and a raffle benefiting local non-profits.



A beloved San Francisco institution is preparing to celebrate nearly a century of business in the Castro. Cliff's Variety, the neighborhood staple known for everything from kitchenware and tools to disco balls and drag ensembles, will officially mark 90 years of business next month.

Reaching a Milestone

To celebrate the milestone, the store has planned an anniversary extravaganza on Saturday, June 6, featuring live music, a drag show, and various forms of entertainment for its devoted customer base.

"I don’t think we think of ourselves as iconic, it’s really about community," said co-owner Terry Asten Bennett, who grew up in the store.

Evolving with the Neighborhood Since 1936

The historic business has been a family affair since Bennett's great-great-grandfather founded it in 1936. In its earliest days, the shop focused on selling magazines and used greeting cards.

"It was literally your first reuse, recycle," Bennett said.

Over the decades, the inventory expanded to reflect the culture of the surrounding community. A hardware section was added to supply locals with wrenches, screwdrivers, and tape measures. Then, during the 1970s, the store adapted again as the Castro transformed.

"Drag queens came in, we started carrying wigs and eyelashes and heels," said Bennett. "The store has just grown and changed with the needs of the neighborhood."

Surviving Economic Shifts and Looking Ahead

While many legacy retail businesses have closed over the years due to economic downturns and the COVID-19 pandemic, Cliff's Variety has endured. Co-owners attribute their longevity to a strict focus on the in-person retail experience.

"Customer service is everything and we really emphasize that with our staff," said Bennett.

Martha Asten, a co-owner who has worked at Cliff's Variety since 1968, married Ernie Asten, the great-grandson of the store's founder. She noted that keeping up with the store's ever-changing inventory is a continuous process.

"We change so much, new products are always coming," said Asten. "Somebody will ask about something and I have to come down and walk around, look around and see, oh, we’re carrying that now."

Despite the widespread retail shift toward online digital marketplaces, the store's leadership remains optimistic about what lies ahead for brick-and-mortar storefronts.

"It’s exciting to see a younger generation that actually wants to shop and touch and feel merchandise versus just buying it online," said Bennett. "And so that’s the thing that gives me hope for the future."

Community Celebration and Giving Back

The upcoming June 6 celebration will double as a fundraising effort for the local community. In addition to the scheduled live music and drag performances, Cliff's Variety will sell raffle tickets starting at $5 each.

Store management say the proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy and Castro Country Club.

The Source Cliff's Variety and its customers