This East Bay city is getting a popular ramen restaurant, further elevating its status as a dining destination

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The Brief Popular chain Marufuku Ramen is opening another Bay Area location. A new restaurant is slated to open next week in Walnut Creek. It comes as the city has built a thriving dining scene with some recent high-profile restaurant openings.



A popular Japanese ramen chain is about to open a new restaurant in an East Bay city that has emerged as a top Bay Area foodie destination.

Marufuku Ramen’s newest location will be in downtown Walnut Creek at 1630 Cypress Street at North California Boulevard.

What we know:

The highly anticipated grand opening will take place on Wednesday.

The ramen chain is known for its Hakata-style Tonkotsu, with its rich and milky broth that’s slow cooked for hours.

Its Japanese-inspired menu features ultra-thin artisanal noodles paired with specially selected pork cha-shu or with chicken cha-shu, izakaya-style appetizers and premium beer and sake.

What they're saying:

"The Walnut Creek location will offer indoor seating and a spacious patio, providing a premium open-air dining experience for lunch, dinner and relaxed gatherings," the chain said in a news release. "Our goal has always been to provide an authentic Japanese ramen experience rooted in tradition, quality ingredients and warm hospitality," restaurant co-founder Eiichi Mochizuki was quoted as saying.

Last year, the city shared about the upcoming arrival, saying it would further its economic development and diverse culinary scene.

City officials also said the restaurant "reflects Walnut Creek’s appeal as a thriving commercial hub and dining destination."

Thriving restaurant scene

Dig deeper:

The restaurant scene in Walnut Creek has been booming in recent years.

Last summer, the iconic Bay Area chain, Original Joe’s, arrived with much fanfare in the Broadway Plaza shopping district.

Stereo 41, a trendy downtown lounge and restaurant, opened last fall on Bonanza Street.

More recently, North Italia in Plaza Escuela made its highly anticipated debut in March.

Expanding Bay Area presence

Marufuku Ramen's opening next week will mark the chain’s 14th location and its 8th in the Bay Area.

The eatery has a presence in Oakland, Redwood City, Cupertino, Campbell, Daly City, Dublin as well as the Southern California cities of Irvine and Del Mar. Marufuku also has restaurants in Nevada and Texas.

The backstory:

The chain's inaugural restaurant came in 2017 in the heart of San Francisco’s Japantown.

The Walnut Creek opening further expands Marufuku Ramen's fast-growing presence in the Bay Area.

It will come only about two months after it opened its Dublin restaurant.

And plans are in the works for a new Marufuku Ramen in Palo Alto.

What we don't know:

A company spokesperson said no date has yet been confirmed yet for that grand opening.

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"We’re excited to continue growing in the Bay Area and to introduce Marufuku to the Walnut Creek community," Mochizuki said, adding, "We look forward to welcoming guests in Walnut Creek to enjoy a comforting bowl with family and friends."

Rendering of interior of Marufuku Ramen's newest Bay Area location. The Walnut Creek restaurant is set to open on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Marufuku Ramen)